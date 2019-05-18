Lopez dazzles as Marlins blank Mets

Pablo Lopez pitched seven innings of one-hit ball, leading the host Miami Marlins to a 2-0 win over the New York Mets on Saturday afternoon.

May 18, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets left fielder Jeff McNeil (6) heads to second base after hitting a double in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Berti hit a leadoff homer and scored Miami’s other run after drawing a walk. Reliever Tayron Guerrero, who was hitting 100 mph on the radar gun, pitched 1 1/3 innings, and Adam Conley got the final two outs for his second save of the season.

The Marlins, who have the worst record in the majors, won their second straight game — tying a season best — and clinched just their second series victory of the year.

New York has lost four straight games, tying its season-worst skid.

On his first pitch of the game, Lopez (3-5) allowed a Jeff McNeil double that drew chalk on the left-field line. After that, however, Lopez did not allow a hit and gave up just two walks. He tied a career high with seven strikeouts and induced nine groundouts and four fly outs.

Lopez, 23, got revenge against the Mets, the team he faced in his previous start. In that game, Lopez took the loss, allowing 10 hits, including three homers and 10 runs in three innings.

His catcher, Jorge Alfaro, who had three RBIs, two hits and one homer in Friday’s 8-6 win over the Mets, left Saturday’s game due to a strained left calf.

New York’s Steven Matz (3-3), who had been out due to an injury to his left forearm, lasted just 3 2/3 innings, allowing five hits, two walks and two runs, striking out six. It was his first start since May 3 and his second straight loss.

Miami opened the scoring in the first inning as Berti jacked a leadoff, opposite-field homer to right. It was his second career homer in 26 major-league games.

Berti helped Miami stretch its lead to 2-0 in the third. He drew an eight-pitch walk, advanced on a groundout and scored on Brian Anderson’s two-out, opposite-field single to right. It was Anderson’s 12th RBI of the season after getting 65 as a rookie last year.

—Field Level Media