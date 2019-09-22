Nats top Marlins despite another bullpen collapse

EditorsNote: Fixed Strasburg spelling in 6th graf; other minor fixes

Brian Dozier pulled a go-ahead RBI single in the top of the 10th inning, leading the Washington Nationals to a 10-4 win over the host Miami Marlins, after the Nationals blew a four-run lead in the eighth.

After Dozier’s hit off reliever Jose Urena (4-10), the Nationals got RBIs by Adam Eaton (single), Juan Soto (walk) and Kurt Suzuki (three-run double). That rally made a winner of reliever Wander Suero (6-8).

Washington’s Stephen Strasburg pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and three walks while striking out six. But Nationals reliever Fernando Rodney blew a 4-0 lead in the eighth, retiring just one of the six batters he faced.

Strasburg and Miami’s Jordan Yamamoto got no-decisions but under vastly different circumstances. Strasburg is 21-7 in his career against the Marlins, and in his three most recent starts versus Miami, he has pitched 22 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out 34 batters.

Yamamoto, meanwhile, has lost five straight decisions and allowed two runs on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings, making his first appearance since Aug. 24.

Yamamoto, who had been out due to a strained right forearm, initially got in trouble in the second inning. With two outs and none on, Yan Gomes — who played some of his college ball at nearby Barry University — pulled a double down the left field line then scored on Strasburg’s well-placed single to center.

The Nationals threatened in the fourth as Asdrubal Cabrera drew a leadoff walk and tried to score from second on Gomes’ single. But Marlins center fielder Magneuris Sierra threw Cabrera out at the plate on a one-hop throw that traveled 186 feet and was clocked at 96.2 mph.

Washington did stretch its lead to 2-0 in the fifth when Trea Turner hit a leadoff double and scored on Cabrera’s single to left.

The Nationals increased their lead to 4-0 in the eighth as Victor Robles (single) and Gomes (groundout) picked up RBIs.

But Miami tied the score in the bottom of the eighth as Starlin Castro stroked an RBI double and Austin Dean cleared the bases with a three-run double.

Ryan Zimmerman led off the 10th with a single and raced to third on Robles’ single in the next at-bat. With one out, Dozier drove in the go-ahead run on a 1-2 pitch, and the Nationals poured it on from there.

