Five-run rally lifts Marlins past Yankees

Miguel Rojas hit a three-run, go-ahead homer in the sixth inning, leading the Miami Marlins to a 9-3 win over the visiting New York Yankees on Wednesday night.

Miami trailed 2-0 before breaking the game open by scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Austin Dean went 3-for-5, and Brian Anderson and Magneuris Sierra each had two hits and two runs for Miami. Reliever Jarlin Garcia (2-2) earned the win, getting two outs to finish the top of the sixth inning.

Yankees starter Lance Lynn (8-9) took the loss, allowing nine hits, one walk and five runs in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out six.

New York was led offensively by second baseman Neil Walker, who had two RBIs.

Miami rookie starter Trevor Richards struck out nine in 5 1/3 innings but got a no-decision. He allowed three hits, three walks and two runs.

New York opened the scoring in the fourth. After Aaron Hicks drew a one-out walk on a 3-2 count, Walker pulled a two-out, RBI double to right. Marlins right fielder Rafael Ortega dived to his left to try to prevent the hit, but the ball bounced off the middle of his glove.

The Yankees extended their lead to 2-0 in the sixth. After loading the bases with one out on singles by Brett Gardner and Hicks and an intentional walk to Miguel Andujar, the Yankees cashed in with a sacrifice fly by Walker.

The Marlins started their sixth-inning rally with singles by Anderson, Starlin Castro and Dean, who got the first Miami RBI.

Rojas then blasted his 10th homer of the season, jumping on a 1-2 pitch from Lynn, a 95 mph fastball.

Sierra then singled and scored from first on Yadiel Rivera’s pinch-hit double. Sierra slid at home after blowing past third base coach Fredi Gonzalez’s stop sign.

Both teams scored in the seventh. The Yankees got an RBI infield single by ex-Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton. Miami got an RBI groundout from Derek Dietrich.

The Marlins increased their lead to 9-3 in the eighth. Sierra singled, and pinch hitter JT Riddle pulled a two-run homer to right, his eighth of the year. After a walk and a single, Castro added an RBI single.

—Field Level Media