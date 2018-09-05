Arrieta rediscovers groove, Phillies hammer Marlins

Cesar Hernandez hit a bases-loaded triple in the first inning and Asdrubal Cabrera drove in another three runs to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 9-4 win over the host Miami Marlins on Tuesday night at Marlins Park.

J.T. Realmuto homered twice to lead Miami’s offense. He has 20 homers this season and is 6-for-16 in his career against Phillies starter Jake Arrieta with two doubles, a triple and two homers.

Cabrera, acquired from the New York Mets on July 27, hit a two-run double and a solo homer. He has 23 homers this year — seven of them against Miami and five of those at Marlins Park. In fact, Cabrera has a home run in four straight games against the Marlins.

Hernandez, who went 2-for-3 with two walks, a single and the triple, snapped out of a 1-for-18 slump that spanned five games.

Arrieta (10-9) also broke a downward trend in which he had posted a 0-3 record and a 6.30 ERA in the past four starts. Arrieta beat the Marlins by giving up eight hits, two walks and four runs in 7 1/3 innings. He also struck out a season-best 11 batters.

It was the opposite trend for Marlins rookie Trevor Richards (3-8), who had posted a 3.49 ERA in his past seven starts but was hit hard by the Phillies. Richards got just four outs and gave up six runs on four hits and four walks while striking out two.

Philadelphia opened the scoring when the first batter of the game — Carlos Santana — pulled a low, 2-1 fastball to the upper deck in right field for his 21st homer of the season.

The Phillies’ first-inning rally was extended when Odubel Herrera singled with one out, Wilson Ramos walked, and, following a Cabrera line out, Nick Williams was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Hernandez then tripled to right to give the Phillies a 4-0 lead.

Miami got one run back in the bottom of the first on Realmuto’s first homer.

But Philadelphia loaded the bases again in the second as Santana singled, and Rhys Hoskins and Ramos walked. Cabrera then slugged a two-run double off the wall in right.

Cabrera’s solo homer in the fourth and Santana’s RBI groundout in the fifth stretched Philadelphia’s advantage to 8-1.

Miami cut its deficit to 8-3 in the bottom of the fifth, getting a run-scoring single from Starlin Castro and Derek Dietrich’s RBI groundout, and then to 8-4 with Realmuto’s homer in the eighth.

The Phillies closed the scoring in the ninth on Hoskins’ RBI hit-by-pitch.

