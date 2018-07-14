Arrieta shuts down Marlins, leads Phils to 2-0 win

EditorsNote: Adds inning in 9th graf

Jake Arrieta pitched seven scoreless innings to lead the Philadelphia Phillies past the host Miami Marlins 2-0 on Friday night at Marlins Park.

Relievers Victor Arano and Pat Neshek (first save of the season) each pitched a scoreless inning to complete the shutout.

Arrieta allowed just three hits and three walks, striking out three. He was supported by an RBI double from Aaron Altherr, who also started a run-saving play in the sixth inning.

Philadelphia’s Maikel Franco added a solo homer in the ninth.

Marlins All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto returned from a three-game paternity leave and went 0-for-4 with a strikeout.

Phillies left fielder Rhys Hoskins, who on Wednesday was named to compete in the Home Run Derby, went 0-for-3 with one walk and a strikeout.

Miami left-hander Wei-Yin Chen (2-7) took a tough-luck loss, allowing just five hits, one walk and one run in six innings. He struck out a season-high eight. It was the most strikeouts for Chen since May 11, 2016.

Chen, who has a 10.47 road ERA this season, continued a noteworthy trend. At home this year, he has a 1.83 ERA.

Philadelphia opened the scoring in the second inning with three line drives to left — singles by Scott Kingery and Jorge Alfaro before Altherr’s RBI double.

Miami nearly took the lead in the sixth. Cameron Maybin drew a five-pitch walk with one out. Pinch hitter Derek Dietrich pulled a 2-1 sinker to right, where the ball hit the top of the fence, missing a homer by inches.

Altherr played the carom perfectly in right field and got the ball to shortstop Kingery, whose throw home to catcher Alfaro beat Maybin, who did not slide. Alfaro’s sweep tag caught Maybin on his left leg.

Philadelphia had a chance to pad its lead in the eighth, getting two runners on with two outs. But Marlins first baseman Justin Bour made a stellar defensive play on a ground ball by Carlos Santana, keeping the Phillies off the scoreboard.

Franco, though, did give the Phillies insurance with his 13th homer of the season. He pulled a low sinker by reliever Brad Ziegler, who had pitched 11 consecutive scoreless outings.

In 53 career games against the Marlins, Franco has eight homers and 35 RBIs.

—Field Level Media