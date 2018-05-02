Marlins top Phils on Rivera's pinch-hit, walk-off hit

EditorsNote: Clarifies 4th graf

Yadiel Rivera hit a pinch-hit, walk-off single in the 10th inning as the Miami Marlins defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 on Tuesday night at Marlins Park.

Cameron Maybin sparked the rally by lining a one-out triple to left-center, beating an outfield shift. Miguel Rojas was intentionally walked to get to Rivera, who turns 26 on Wednesday. Rivera smoked a line drive over a drawn-in infield for his first walk-off hit as a Marlins player.

Miami’s bullpen pitched four scoreless innings, led by Junichi Tazawa (1-1), who earned the win by working out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the 10th inning.

Phillies reliever Yacksel Rios (3-1) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning and stayed in for the 10th, taking the loss. It was the Phillies’ first defeat in five extra-inning games this season.

Marlins first baseman Justin Bour, who missed his fourth straight start due to back spasms, entered the game in the sixth and hit a pinch-hit homer. It was his fifth homer of the season, tops on the team.

Phillies starter Zach Eflin was perfect through five innings but gave up a bloop double to Rojas (who was erased on a fielder’s choice), the solo homer to Bour and a J.T. Realmuto single in a rocky sixth. The single extended Realmuto’s hit streak to 10 games.

Elfin, who got a no-decision, finished by allowing those three hits, no walks and one run in six innings. He struck out four in his first start this season after being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to replace Victor Arano (10-day disabled list, strained right rotator cuff) on the Phils’ staff.

Similarly, Miami’s Jarlin Garcia pitched well and got a no-decision. He allowed five hits, one walk and one run in six innings. He struck out three and left with a 1.09 ERA. In four starts this season, he has gone at least six innings in three of them and has not given up more than one run.

The Phillies opened the scoring in the fifth inning. Jorge Alfaro led off the inning with an opposite-field single on a 1-2 pitch. He advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Eflin and went to third on a flyout before jogging home on a Rhys Hoskins double to left.

Miami tied the score 1-1 in the sixth. Moments after Elfin picked Lewis Brinson off of first base — he was called safe before the call was overturned on video review — Bour pulled his pinch-hit homer to right.

With two outs in the 10th, the Phillies loaded the bases on two walks and a single. Maikel Franco lined a shot that appeared headed to left field, but shortstop Rojas made a leaping grab.

