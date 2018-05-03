Nola helps Phillies blank Marlins, 6-0

Aaron Nola pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings to lead the Philadelphia Phillies past the Miami Marlins 6-0 on Wednesday night at Marlins Park.

Nola (4-1) allowed four hits — all singles — and one walk, striking out seven and lowering his ERA to 2.17.

Philadelphia got one out each from relievers Adam Morgan and Luis Garcia to close out Miami’s eighth inning, and Hector Neris pitched the ninth to secure the win.

The Phillies’ offense was led by Cesar Hernandez, who hit a solo home run on the fourth pitch of the game, and Maikel Franco, who had two doubles and one RBI. In six games against Miami this year, Franco has 13 RBIs.

Marlins starter Jose Urena (0-5) continued his hard-luck season. He allowed seven hits, one walk and two runs, one earned, in seven innings. He threw 108 pitches, including a season-high 82 strikes.

Urena, who went 14-7 last year, has not received a single run of support in his past two starts. He has three starts this season in which he has allowed one earned run in seven innings but has come away with two losses and a no-decision in those outings.

Philadelphia opened Wednesday’s scoring when Hernandez, the first batter of the game, pulled his homer to right-center. It was his third homer of the season.

The Phillies extended their lead to 2-0 in the second. Pedro Florimon pulled a two-out double down the left-field line. He scored when Urena, after fielding a comebacker from Nola, threw wild high to first base for Miami’s first error of the six-game homestand.

Philadelphia scored twice more in the eighth. Aaron Altherr hit a leadoff single and scored from first on Franco’s double. Franco took third on the throw home and scored on Florimon’s groundout.

The Phillies capped their scoring with two runs in the ninth on Odubel Herrera’s RBI single and Altherr’s sacrifice fly.

The Marlins made some decisions and moves before the game. Shortstop JT Riddle, who played 70 games for Miami as a rookie last year, was activated off the disabled list and sent to Triple-A New Orleans. He had been battling tendinitis in his right shoulder.

In addition, the Marlins sent catcher Tomas Telis to New Orleans after he cleared waivers, and Miami rested second baseman Starlin Castro, who had started the team’s first 29 games.

The Phillies rested rookie shortstop Scott Kingery, who was hit by a pitch on Tuesday. Marlins reliever Tayron Guerrero hit Kingery with a 98 mph fastball, which struck him on the right biceps.

