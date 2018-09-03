Urena's gem leads Marlins over Phillies

Jose Urena pitched seven strong innings and Rafael Ortega had two RBIs as the Miami Marlins defeated the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 on Monday afternoon.

The second-place Phillies, trying to catch the Atlanta Braves in the National League East, lost their third straight game.

Miami, in last place in the same division, won for just the second time in its past seven games.

Urena, just 2-9 at home this season and 5-12 overall, allowed just four hits, no walks and one run, striking out seven. Entering this game, he had been 0-1 with one no-decision against the Phillies this year, allowing six earned runs in 11 innings.

Vince Velasquez (9-10) took the loss, allowing five hits, one walk and three runs in five innings, striking out six. He allowed all three of his runs in the second inning.

Entering Monday, Velasquez had beaten Miami both times he faced them this season, allowing just six hits, two walks and one run in 12 1/3 innings, striking out 13.

Asdrubal Cabrera led Philadelphia’s offense with his 22nd homer of the season and his sixth against the Marlins. Of those, four have been hit at Marlins Park.

Urena had a 1-2-3 first inning, throwing just nine pitches and striking out two. But Cabrera jumped on a two-out, 0-2 slider in the second inning, pulling a solo homer to the upper deck in right field to give Philadelphia a 1-0 lead.

Miami answered with three runs in the bottom of the second.

Derek Dietrich led off by pulling a triple just inside the first-base bag, and he scored when Lewis Brinson lined a single to center on a 2-2 fastball clocked at 97 mph. Then, after a double by Austin Dean, Ortega hit the first pitch for a two-out, two-run, opposite-field single.

Miami’s pitching made that 3-1 lead hold up. Other than Cabrera’s homer, Urena never allowed a Phillies player reach second base. Reliever Adam Conley pitched a perfect eighth inning, and Drew Steckenrider locked down his fourth career save, including two against the Phillies.

