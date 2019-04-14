Dean, Marlins get hot in win over Phillies

Rookie Austin Dean went 4-for-4 with a homer and five RBIs as the host Miami Marlins broke out of a slump and defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 10-3 on Saturday night.

Apr 13, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Aaron Altherr (23) warms up before a game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Smith (1-0) pitched six scoreless innings, overcoming a shaky first frame in which he tossed 29 pitches. In all, he threw 99 pitches and allowed three walks and just one hit — a double by Andrew McCutchen — while striking out six.

Smith, who was beaten by Philadelphia last April in a game in which he lasted just three innings and walked six, finished Saturday’s effort by striking out sluggers Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins consecutively.

Dean, who was recalled from Triple-A on Friday, fell a triple short of the cycle and helped the Marlins snap a five-game losing streak, as Miami belted a season-high 18 hits. Miami had scored just twice in its previous four games but plated four runs in Saturday’s third inning on homers by Brian Anderson, Neil Walker and Dean.

The Phillies, who have lost three of their past four games, didn’t get a good start from Zach Eflin (2-1), who allowed 10 hits and six runs in four innings. His ERA went up from 0.75 to 3.94.

Miami opened the scoring in the second. Miguel Rojas turned around a 95-mph, full-count fastball, pulling it to left for a double that hit the fence on one hop.

From there, Dean fouled off three straight pitches before lining an RBI single to center on a 1-2 count. Dean then scored from first on Lewis Brinson’s ground-ball double down the third-base line. Sending Dean home was an aggressive move, and the Phillies might have gotten an out had ex-Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto held onto the ball.

The Marlins took a 6-0 lead with their big third inning. Anderson and Walker led off with back-to-back homers to center on off-speed pitches. Then, with two outs, Rojas lofted a soft single to center, and Dean jumped on a first-pitch fastball, pulling his two-run homer to left.

Miami extended its lead to 7-0 in the fifth as Starlin Castro and Jorge Alfaro singled, and Rojas lofted a sacrifice fly to the warning track.

The rout continued in the seventh, highlighted by Dean’s two-run, opposite-field double and Rojas’ brilliant slide to avoid a tag at the plate.

Philadelphia avoided what would’ve been its first shutout of the season by scoring three in the ninth.

—Field Level Media