Marlins pile up runs late to knock off Phillies

Corey Dickerson slugged a tie-breaking, two-run triple in the sixth inning, leading the host Miami Marlins to a 9-6 win over the slumping Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night.

The Phillies, who scored four runs in the top of the ninth, have lost seven of their past nine games.

Miami’s Dylan Floro faced one batter in the ninth -- Rhys Hoskins -- getting him to ground out for his first career save in his sixth major league season.

Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer in the seventh for the Marlins who have won six of eight. Duvall’s blast traveled 424 feet with a 114-mph exit velocity.

Dickerson and Jesus Aguilar each went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Marlins. Adam Cimber (1-1) earned the win with one inning of scoreless relief.

Zach Eflin (2-4) took the loss, allowing six hits, two walks and four runs (three earned) in six innings. Half of his losses this year are against Miami. However, he has pitched at least six innings in all 10 of his starts.

Miami lost third baseman Brian Anderson in the third due to a sore left shoulder. Jon Berti replaced him and went 2-for-3.

Miami rookie starter Trevor Rogers, who entered the game with a 1.74 ERA, allowed three hits, three walks and two runs (one earned) in five innings, but left with a no-decision.

Rogers was wild early, missing the plate with his first seven pitches and 10 of his first 11. But despite walking Andrew McCutchen and Odubel Herrera to start the game, Rogers escaped damage by getting Hoskins to bounce into a double play.

However, the Phillies took advantage of Rogers’ wildness in the second inning as Brad Miller walked, stole second and scored on Ronald Torreyes’ soft fly-ball single to center.

Miami got a similar run in the bottom of the second as Anderson drew a walk, advanced to third on Dickerson’s soft-fly double and scored on Sandy Leon’s sacrifice fly.

The teams traded runs in the third inning as well, on RBI doubles by Hoskins for Philadelphia and Aguilar for Miami.

The Marlins took the lead for good in the sixth. Duvall, on a hard-hit grounder, reached on what was ruled an error on Torreyes at shortstop. Berti followed with a single before Dickerson pulled his triple to the gap in right-center.

Miami stretched its lead to 8-2 after seven innings by getting an RBI single from Aguilar and Duvall’s three-run homer, and added a run in the eight on Garrett Cooper’s RBI double.

The Phillies rallied in the ninth with some big hits, including Miller’s homer and RBI doubles from McCutchen and Jean Segura. But Floro ended the game on his fourth pitch.

