Marlins rally from five-run deficit, beat Phillies 9-6

Neil Walker homered and drove in three runs as the Miami Marlins rallied from a five-run deficit and defeated the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 9-6 on Saturday.

Jun 29, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher Andrew Knapp (15) takes the field during batting practice prior facing the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Walker’s two-run home run in the sixth snapped an 0-for-15 slide and began the Miami comeback, cutting the Phillies’ lead to 6-3.

Starlin Castro and JT Riddle hit consecutive doubles that keyed a six-run seventh and put Miami ahead for good. The win was the Marlins’ fifth straight over Philadelphia.

Castro’s RBI double off reliever Adam Morgan (2-3) tied the game at 6, and Riddle drove Morgan’s slider past right-fielder Bryce Harper for a go-ahead two-run double. Pinch-hitter Yadiel Rivera’s single scored Riddle.

Miguel Rojas led off the inning with a single off Juan Nicasio and advanced on Harold Ramirez’s double. Garrett Cooper’s groundout scored Rojas. Nicasio walked Brian Anderson and was replaced by Morgan, who surrendered Walker’s run-scoring single.

Jarlin Garcia (2-0) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win. Nick Anderson followed with a scoreless eighth and Sergio Romo closed it with a perfect ninth for his 15th save.

Phillies starter Zach Eflin was lifted after six innings. He allowed eight hits and three runs, walked one and struck out three on 89 pitches.

Scott Kingery hit a two-out, two-run double off Miami starter Jordan Yamamoto in the fourth that gave Philadelphia a 4-1 lead. Kingery’s shot eluded center fielder Riddle and rolled to the warning track, scoring Cesar Hernandez and Maikel Franco.

The Phillies padded their advantage in the fifth on Rhys Hoskins’ two-run homer. The blast off Marlins reliever Adam Conley landed on the Miami bullpen behind the left-field wall for Hoskins’ 19th of the season. Hoskins’ 13 homers and 36 RBI against the Marlins are his career high against any opponent.

Yamamoto pitched four innings and gave up four runs, three hits, struck out four and walked four. It was the rookie right-hander’s shortest outing since he was selected from Double-A Jacksonville on June 12.

As in his previous outing against the Phillies on June 23, Yamamoto allowed two first inning runs. J.T. Realmuto’s bases loaded single drove in Kingery and Cesar Hernandez’s sacrifice fly scored Harper.

In the bottom of the inning, Cooper’s RBI single right scored Ramirez from second and cut Philadelphia’s lead to 2-1.