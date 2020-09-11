Marlins rally late, top Phillies on Alfaro's hit

The host Miami Marlins began their longest home stretch of the season Thursday, and baseball’s longest regular-season series in over half a century, by securing a 7-6 come-from-behind victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Marlins (20-19) won for only the third time in 12 games this season at their home ballpark, a major-league low, by cashing in late on the Phillies’ maligned bullpen.

Catcher Jorge Alfaro’s walk-off single in the ninth off Phillies reliever Brandon Workman scored Monte Harrison, who pinch ran after Brian Anderson’s leadoff single. Harrison stole third with one out after he was moved to second on a Garrett Cooper ground out.

Alfaro’s first career walk-off hit pulled the Marlins to within half a game of the Phillies (21-19) for second place in the National League East in the first game of a seven-game series - a first for Miami as a franchise.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it is the first regular season series of at least that many games since the Cubs and Mets played a seven-game series from Aug. 31-Sept. 3, 1967 at Wrigley Field. It is the Phillies’ first such series since 1930 against the Cubs.

The Phillies’ bullpen, which entered the game with a major-league worst 7.24 ERA, was handed a 6-3 edge in the bottom of the sixth after starter Jake Arrieta pitched 5 2/3 innings. Arrieta exited after walking Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm with two outs in the sixth.

Romero bailed out the Phillies momentarily by striking out left fielder Corey Dickerson after giving up a single to Alfaro. Arrieta gave up three runs on five hits, walked four and struck out three.

But center fielder Starling Marte’s bases clearing three-run double off Workman tied the game 6-6 in the bottom of the eighth.

The Marlins were 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position before Dickerson singled to load the bases before Marte came to bat.

