Phillies pummel Marlins behind Nola, McCutchen

Aaron Nola struck out 10, and Andrew McCutchen went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 11-0 win over the host Miami Marlins in the first game of Friday night’s doubleheader.

Slideshow ( 37 images )

Nola (5-3) pitched a complete-game, seven-inning three-hitter -- all singles -- walking none. Two of the singles were by Brian Anderson, who produced Miami’s first hit of the game in the fifth inning.

It was Nola’s first career complete game. He threw 106 pitches, saving Philadelphia’s bullpen.

In his first three at-bats, McCutchen saw just four pitches, taking a strike before hammering a double, two-run homer and RBI single -- all hard-hit balls. He saw just six pitches in the entire game.

Rhys Hoskins added a three-run homer, and Jean Segura slugged a two-run double for the Phillies (22-19). Adam Haseley also went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Marlins rookie lefty Trevor Rogers (1-1), who struck out 10 in his previous start, had his first rough outing, allowing nine hits and nine runs, eight earned, in three-plus innings. He struck out the side in the first and finished with five punchouts.

With the loss, the Marlins (20-20) are 3-10 at Marlins Park, the worst home record in the majors.

Philadelphia opened the scoring with four runs in the third.

Haseley started the rally by pulling a one-out double that one-hopped the wall in right-center. On the next pitch, McCutchen hammered a high fastball to left for his sixth homer of the season. Hoskins kept the rally going by knocking an infield single into the left-side shift. Then, after J.T. Realmuto was hit by a pitch, Segura pulled a line-drive, two-run double to left.

The Phillies knocked Rogers out of the game in the fourth. Phil Gosselin opened the rally by reaching on third baseman Brian Anderson’s throwing error. After that, Rogers gave up four straight hits, including RBI singles by Haseley and McCutchen and Hoskins’ homer.

Philadelphia capped the scoring in the fifth, getting RBI doubles from rookie Alec Bohm and Haseley.

--Field Level Media