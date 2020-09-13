Sanchez, Marlins silence Phillies in Game 1 of doubleheader

Rookie right-hander Sixto Sanchez haunted his former organization, allowing just one run in a complete-game effort as the host Miami Marlins posted a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in the front end of Sunday’s doubleheader.

Starling Marte, acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 31, got the game-winning RBI with a third-inning single.

Sanchez (3-1), acquired from the Phillies last year in the trade for catcher J.T. Realmuto, allowed three hits and three walks while striking out four in seven innings.

After allowing a double to fellow rookie Alec Bohm in the second inning, Sanchez retired 10 consecutive batters. He then induced Bryce Harper to ground out with two on in the sixth inning, ending a potential rally.

Sanchez also worked out of a two-on jam in the seventh, getting Kyle Garlick to ground out to end the game.

Ramon Rosso (0-1) took the loss, allowing two runs on two hits with three walks in 2 1/3 innings. It was Rosso’s first career major-league start and just his sixth appearance.

Three Phillies regulars were left out of the starting lineup: Realmuto (hip discomfort), first baseman Rhys Hoskins, who got his left arm entangled with a base-runner in Saturday’s game; and shortstop Didi Gregorius, who was rested on the front end of a doubleheader. Gregorius drew a walk as a seventh-inning pinch-hitter.

For the Marlins, shortstop Miguel Rojas was out of the lineup after injuring the middle finger of his right hand. Rojas got hurt when he tripped on the turf as he ran out to start Saturday’s game.

Philadelphia opened the scoring in the second inning. Bohm hit a leadoff, opposite-field double off the fence in right, advanced on Phil Gosselin’s groundout and scored on Andrew Knapp’s sacrifice fly.

Miami took a 2-1 lead in the third. Jazz Chisholm and Jorge Alfaro drew five-pitch walks, and Corey Dickerson and Marte followed with RBI singles. With one out, Brian Anderson walked to load the bases. However, the Phillies went to reliever Connor Brogdon, who got out of the jam without further trouble by striking out Garrett Cooper and Isan Diaz.

Sanchez did the rest for the Marlins, using his 100-mph fastball to get out of trouble late in the game.

