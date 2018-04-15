Marte racks up five hits as Pirates knock off Marlins

Starling Marte had a home run among his career-best five hits Sunday, and Josh Bell drove in three runs, as the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates cruised to a 7-3 victory over the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

Ivan Nova (2-1) gave up three runs over 6 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts and no walks, improving to 3-0 in three career starts against the Marlins. His day ended after giving up a two-run, pinch-hit home run to Miami’s Justin Bour in the seventh inning.

Corey Dickerson added two hits to extend his hitting streak to 10 games, as the National League Central Division-leading Pirates improved to 11-4 overall and 4-2 on their just-completed road trip to Chicago and Miami.

Not all was positive for Pittsburgh as Josh Harrison left the game in the third inning after getting hit by a Jose Urena pitch on the left hand. Harrison’s 2017 season ended in September because of a left hand fracture when he was hit by a pitch.

Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli was also hit in the left hand by a pitch in the seventh inning, but he remained in the game.

The Marlins took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a Brian Anderson groundout. Anderson’s grounder up the middle hit Nova in the left foot with the ball deflecting toward third baseman Colin Moran, who threw to first base for the out.

The Pirates took the lead for good in the third inning on a two-run double from Bell, who has a hit in 12 of the Pirates’ 15 games, and also has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games against Miami. Dickerson gave the Pirates a 3-1 lead with an RBI single in the third.

The Pirates increased the lead to 4-1 in the fifth inning on a Cervelli sacrifice fly. Bell added his third RBI of the game on a single in the seventh inning and Dickerson added a sacrifice fly later in the seventh to give Pittsburgh a 6-1 lead.

Urena (0-3), the Marlins’ Opening Day Starter, gave up four runs on eight hits over five innings, as Miami dropped to 4-11.

The Pirates improved to 7-0 in day games and remained the only undefeated team in afternoon contests this season.

