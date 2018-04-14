Shuck shines in MLB return as Marlins top Pirates

Miami outfielder J.B. Shuck returned to the majors with four hits and scored twice to lead the Marlins to a 7-2 win over the first-place Pittsburgh Pirates at Marlins Park on Friday.

Shuck tripled off the top of the right field wall in his first at-bat with Miami in the second inning and scored on a wild pitch for a 1-0 lead.

It was Shuck’s first appearance in the majors since playing with the Chicago White Sox in 2016.

He finished 4-for-4. Miguel Rojas had three hits while Derek Dietrich had two.

Justin Bour added two knocks, including a two-run homer, his third in three games.

Lewis Brinson broke an 0-for-26 slump with a sixth-inning single.

Left-hander Dillon Peters (2-1) worked six innings, allowing four hits and two runs, to earn the win as Miami snapped a three-game losing streak.

Peters rebounded from a disastrous outing last Saturday in Philadelphia’s 20-1 drubbing of the Marlins. He yielded nine runs and became the first Miami pitcher to allow two grand slams in game.

Pirates catcher Elias Diaz had two hits, one a two-run homer. Corey Dickerson also posted two hits.

Pittsburgh’s Chad Kuhl (1-1) was rocked for 11 hits and five runs (four earned) in five innings.

Diaz hit his first homer of the season and second of his career when he lashed a four-seam fastball from Peters out to left to score Dickerson, who led off the fifth inning with a single, to make it 2-1.

Three singles by the Marlins loaded the bases in the bottom half of the inning, and Starlin Castro’s sacrifice fly to right tied it 2-all.

However, Diaz tried to nab Rojas advancing to second on the play, and the errant throw sailed over the bag and rolled deep into center, allowing Dietrich and Rojas to score for a 4-2 Miami lead.

Shuck singled in the sixth and scored on a sacrifice bunt when the Pirates failed to cover home.

Bour blasted his third homer off the upper-deck facade in right field for a 7-2 lead in the seventh.

