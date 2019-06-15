Moran's high five leads Pirates past Marlins

Playing against the team that drafted him, Colin Moran homered and drove in a career-high five runs to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 11-0 win over the host Miami Marlins on Friday night.

The Pirates snapped a seven-game losing streak and tied a season high with 18 hits.

Pirates left-hander Steven Brault (3-1) pitched six scoreless innings for his second consecutive quality start. He also went 2-for-2 at the plate with a double, single and a run scored.

Brault, who was hit on his left knee in the first inning on a comebacker by Starlin Castro, struck out six and didn’t walk a batter. He allowed eight hits, all singles, and worked out of trouble with the help of two double plays.

Moran, the sixth overall selection in the 2013 draft, was traded to the Houston Astros in 2014 and never played a major league game for Miami. He was 1-for-7 in two previous games at Marlins Park.

On Friday, he went 3-for-5, including his 10th homer of the season.

Pittsburgh rookie right fielder Bryan Reynolds went 4-for-5 to raise his batting average to .364.

Marlins starter Trevor Richards, who had been 3-1 with a 1.74 ERA in his past five starts, took the loss. Richards (3-7) allowed 11 hits and five runs in five innings. He struck out one and didn’t walk a batter.

It took four pitches in the fourth inning for the Pirates to take a 1-0 lead. Starling Marte’s swinging bunt landed him on second — it was ruled a single and then a throwing error by Richards. Marte reached third on Josh Bell’s groundout and scored when Moran singled past a drawn-in infield.

The Pirates broke the game open with four runs in the fifth. Brault started the rally with his opposite-field double. Leadoff batter Kevin Newman followed with an RBI double, and Reynolds singled.

Marte then hit a sacrifice fly after right fielder Brian Anderson’s strong throw landed on the wrong side of the plate, allowing Newman to score on a close play.

Finally, after Bell pulled an RBI triple to the right-field corner, Moran’s run-scoring single capped the surge.

The Pirates padded their advantage with Moran’s three-run homer in the seventh, and added three more in the eighth on pinch-hitter Jose Osuna’s two-run shot and Bell’s sacrifice fly.

