Braxton Garrett fans 10 as Marlins top Padres

Rookie Braxton Garrett struck out a career-high 10 batters and Jesus Aguilar drilled a two-run, go-ahead single in the seventh inning, leading the host Miami Marlins to a 3-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night.

The Padres, who had their three-game win streak snapped, got solo homers from Fernando Tatis Jr. and rookie pitcher Ryan Weathers. Tatis leads the National League with 30 homers.

Aguilar, who tops the NL with 71 RBIs, powered Miami to just its third win in 10 post-All-Star-break games.

Garrett (1-1) allowed just four hits, one walk and two runs in seven innings for his second big-league win.

Yimi Garcia pitched a scoreless ninth for his 15th save in 18 chances. The game ended with a controversial double play that was only completed after a video review, which determined that baserunner Trent Grisham interfered at second base.

Two members of the Padres were ejected for arguing the strike zone: associate manager Skip Schumaker and left fielder Tommy Pham.

Tatis became the fourth Padres player to post a 30-homer, 20-steal season, needing just 82 games to get there. The other Padres to accomplish the feat were Steve Finley (1996), Ryan Klesko (2001), Wil Myers (2017).

Weathers hit his first major league homer, and it came on his 20th career at-bat. He swung at the first pitch, an 89 mph Garrett sinker, and drove it 421 feet to center.

On the mound, Weathers was pulled after four scoreless innings because of his pitch count (73) and this being his first outing since he injured his right leg on July 11.

Reliever Tim Hill (5-5), who allowed Aguilar’s key single, took the loss.

The Marlins surged ahead in the seventh. Miami loaded the bases on Sandy Leon’s walk and singles from Miguel Rojas and Starling Marte. Aguilar then smacked a line-drive, two-run single to left to give Miami a 3-2 lead.

Garrett was hurt early by the long ball. Tatis’ homer, which was measured at 409 feet, gave San Diego a 1-0 lead in the first. Weathers’ shot doubled the lead in the third.

Miami got on the board with an unearned run in the fifth. Rojas reached on a seeing-eye single to left, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on third baseman Manny Machado’s throwing error on a routine grounder by Aguilar.

