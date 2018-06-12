Realmuto's homer caps Marlins' rally against Giants

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Updates hits for Hernandez

J.T. Realmuto went 3-for-4 with a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning, helping the Miami Marlins record a 7-5 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Monday night at Marlins Park.

Realmuto’s blast off right-hander Sam Dyson (2-1) gave the Marlins their fourth win in seven games following a stretch in which the club dropped nine of 10 games.

Brian Anderson also went 3-for-4 and contributed a solo homer and an RBI double for Miami. Lewis Brinson was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Gorkys Hernandez had two hits and two walks for the Giants, who fell for just the third time in their past 11 games. Evan Longoria, Andrew McCutchen and Buster Posey also had two hits apiece for San Francisco.

Giants left-hander Madison Bumgarner was ejected for the first time in his career after being removed from the contest.

The Marlins trailed 5-4 entering the bottom of the seventh before tying the contest on Anderson’s run-scoring double to right.

Realmuto fell behind 0-2 before the count evened at 2-2. He then received a 93 mph fastball from Dyson and sent it soaring over the fence in center to give Miami a two-run lead.

Left-hander Adam Conley (2-0) picked up the win after pitching one scoreless inning. Drew Steckenrider worked the eighth and fellow right-hander Kyle Barraclough tossed a perfect ninth for his third save.

Bumgarner allowed four runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings in his second start of the season since returning from a broken left pinkie. He struck out three and walked one.

Bumgarner expressed his frustrations with the strike zone of plate umpire Jeremie Rehak after walking Justin Bour to open the sixth.

After being pulled later in the inning by manager Bruce Bochy, Bumgarner unleashed his feelings and was tossed by Rehak.

Miami left-hander Wei-Yin Chen gave up four runs and six hits over 4 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked four.

San Francisco took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on Longoria’s two-out ground single to center.

The Marlins knotted the score on Anderson’s leadoff blast to center in the fourth, then took the lead later in the inning on Brinson’s two-out triple to right-center field.

The Giants tallied three times in the fifth, including McCutchen’s tying RBI double to left. San Francisco’s other runs in the inning came across on Chen’s bases-loaded balk and right-hander Brad Ziegler’s bases-loaded walk to Nick Hundley.

The Marlins tied the score in the bottom of the sixth. Cameron Maybin’s sacrifice fly pushed across the first run of the rally, and Brinson’s RBI single leveled the score at 4.

Brandon Crawford’s sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh gave the Giants a 5-4 lead.

