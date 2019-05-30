Crawford's late double gets Giants past Marlins

Brandon Crawford delivered a go-ahead, two-run double in the eighth inning Thursday as the visiting San Francisco Giants snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the Miami Marlins.

May 30, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Tyler Beede (38) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco rookie outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, the grandson of Baseball Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, picked up his first RBI in just his fifth major-league game with a game-tying single in the seventh.

Reyes Moronta (2-4) pitched a scoreless inning of relief to earn the win.

Miami reliever Adam Conley (1-5) allowed two runs in one-plus innings as the Marlins, despite having the worst record in the National League, have lost just four times in their past 13 games.

Marlins first baseman Neil Walker left the game after straining his right quadriceps in the sixth-inning.

Miami rookie center fielder Harold Ramirez went 1-for-4, extending his hit streak to 10 games. Ramirez, who made his major-league debut on May 11, is batting .389.

Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara left the game after six innings and 98 pitches with a 1-0 lead but settled for a no decision when the Giants rallied against the bullpen. He allowed just two hits, both singles, but five walks. It was the third time in 11 starts that Alcantara walked at least five batters.

San Francisco rookie Tyler Beede, who entered with an 0-2 record and a 10.67 ERA in his brief career, allowed five hits and three walks with one run in six innings. He took a no-decision in his first major league appearance since May 14.

The Marlins took a 1-0 lead with a two-out rally in the second inning. Miguel Rojas doubled, and Alcantara ripped a single to left for his third RBI of the year.

As soon as Alcantara left the game, the Giants jumped on replacement Tayron Guerrero. Crawford led off the seventh with a double. He took third on Kevin Pillar’s fly out and scored on Yastrzemski’s single past a drawn-in infield.

San Francisco loaded the bases with one out in the eighth. Reliever Wei-Yin Chen then gave up Crawford’s ground-rule double, giving the Giants a 3-1 lead. They were Crawford’s first two doubles since May 9.

