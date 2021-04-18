Jorge Alfaro's walk-off double in 10th lifts Marlins past Giants

EditorsNote: Corrects Aguilar’s last name references in 4th graf; Added more detail in 5th/8th/9th; Changed from hitting to on-base streak in 13th

Apr 17, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Jorge Alfaro drilled a two-out, two-run, walk-off double in the 10th inning, leading the Miami Marlins to a 7-6 win over the visiting San Francisco Giants on Saturday night.

The Marlins have won six of their past seven games, including the first two in this series.

Alfaro got his double against ex-Marlins pitcher Jarlin Garcia (0-1). Yimi Garcia (2-1) earned the win.

First baseman Jesus Aguilar was another Marlins hero, making a bare-hand grab that saved at least one run in the top of the 10th. Aguilar also had a two-run double in the sixth.

Giants closer Jake McGee, who entered the game with six saves and a 0.00 ERA, didn’t get the job done this time, allowing two runs and four hits in the bottom of the ninth.

Miami led 3-0 until the Giants posted a five-run seventh inning, capped by pinch-hitter Austin Slater’s go-ahead, three-run homer.

Giants star catcher Buster Posey was hit by a 90-mph changeup -- just above his left elbow -- in the seventh inning. Posey was replaced by Curt Casali.

Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara took a no-decision. He pitched six scoreless innings before running into trouble. Officially, he was charged with four runs in 6 1/3 innings, striking out seven without a walk. His streak of eight straight quality starts ended.

Giants starter Aaron Sanchez also took a no-decision, allowing one run on five hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked three.

Miami opened the scoring in the first. Corey Dickerson singled on the first pitch by Sanchez, and Starling Marte, who reached on a force out, scored when Adam Duvall pulled an RBI triple to left-center, clearing the glove of center fielder Steven Duggar.

Dickerson started another rally in the sixth with his two-out single. After Marte walked on five pitches, Aguilar drove a two-run double down the third-base line, extending Miami’s lead to 3-0.

San Francisco took a 5-3 lead in the seventh, getting Brandon Belt’s solo homer, Brandon Crawford’s RBI single and Slater’s 421-foot blast to straightaway center. Slater, who hits from the right side, was put in to face Richard Bleier, a lefty.

Belt extended his on-base streak in games against the Marlins to 28. That’s the longest active streak by any hitter against the Marlins.

Miami tied the score 5-5 in the ninth on RBI singles by Alfaro and Marte, the latter of which came with two outs.

The Giants went ahead 6-5 in the top of the 10th on an RBI double by Belt.

But Alfaro pulled an 0-1 slider to left, scoring Duvall and Jazz Chisholm Jr.

--Field Level Media