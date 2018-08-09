Cardinals cruise past Marlins, 7-1

EditorsNote: Fixes Starlin’s name in 10th graf

Matt Carpenter and Yadier Molina homered to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 7-1 win over the host Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.

St. Louis captured the final two games of the three-game series at Marlins Park.

Carpenter leads the National League with 31 homers, and he has reached base in 27 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the majors. He also leads the majors with 21 road homers.

Since the All-Star break, Carpenter has 12 homers. The rest of the Cardinals have just 11.

On Tuesday, Carpenter became the first major-leaguer in 2018 to reach 30 homers and 30 doubles. On Wednesday, his homer to right in the sixth inning snapped a 1-1 tie.

St. Louis’ other RBIs came from Molina, who hit his 15th homer of the season and added a two-run double; former Marlins left fielder Marcell Ozuna, who stroked an RBI double; and Paul DeJong, who added a two-run double.

Right-hander John Gant (4-4) earned the win, allowing just two hits, one walk and one run in six innings. He struck out four.

Marlins rookie right-hander Trevor Richards (3-7) took the loss, allowing four hits, two walks and three runs while striking out seven in 5 2/3 innings. However, after not allowing any homers in his previous five starts, he gave up two to the Cardinals.

St. Louis opened the scoring on Molina’s solo blast. Molina, who had been hitless in his previous 11 at-bats, jumped on a 0-1 fastball and pulled it to left.

Miami tied the score in the second inning. Justin Bour drew a leadoff walk on a close 3-2 pitch. Starlin Castro then reached on a fielder’s choice, advanced to third on Martin Prado’s opposite-field single to right and scored on Miguel Rojas’ single to center.

St. Louis scored twice in the sixth to take the lead for good. Carpenter homered on a 3-1 changeup, and Jose Martinez, who walked, scored from first on Ozuna’s double.

DeJong, who hit a two-run homer on Tuesday, slugged his two-run double in the eighth, victimizing Kyle Barraclough, who has lost his job as Miami’s closer and has now allowed 14 runs in his past 5 1/3 innings.

