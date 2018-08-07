Chen helps Marlins end skid, defeat Cardinals, 2-1

EditorsNote: rewords last graf

Left-hander Wei-Yin Chen pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings as the Miami Marlins snapped the longest active losing streak in the major leagues at six games, defeating the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 on Monday night.

Javy Guerra earned his first save since 2014, inheriting a bases-loaded jam in the ninth. on his second pitch, he got Yadier Molina to bounce into a game-ending double play.

Chen (4-8), who has a 10.27 road ERA but has been brilliant at home, allowed one hit — a single — and two walks, striking out four and lowering his home ERA to 1.94 this season.

Second baseman Starlin Castro led Miami’s offense, going 2-for-3 with a home run, his ninth of the season.

St. Louis right-hander Luke Weaver (6-10) lost for the 10th time in his past 14 decisions. He allowed seven hits, no walks and two runs in six innings, striking out five.

Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna, who came up with the Marlins and played in Miami for his first five years in the majors, went against his former team for the first time in Marlins Park. He went 3-for-4, all singles.

St. Louis first baseman Matt Carpenter, who entered the game tied for the National League lead in home runs with 29, went 1-for-4 and walked to force in a run.

Miami took its first lead since Thursday in the first inning. Derek Dietrich pulled a double down the right field line and scored when Brian Anderson, on a low 2-2 changeup, took a defensive swing that resulted in an opposite-field RBI single, also to right. The exit velocity on that hit was just 73 mph.

Castro made much stronger contact in the fourth, sending his solo home run to left field, giving Miami a 2-0 lead.

St. Louis scored once in the ninth. Miami closer Kyle Barraclough loaded the bases with two singles and a walk, then walked Carpenter with one out to cut the lead in half before Guerra came on.

