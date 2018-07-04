Riddle's triple helps Marlins upend Rays

JT Riddle’s run-scoring triple in the sixth inning and solo home run in the eighth backed the combined four-hit pitching from a quartet of Miami hurlers as the Marlins defeated the visiting Tampa Bay Rays 3-0 on Wednesday afternoon at Marlins Park to win the three-game Sunshine State series and cool off the red-hot Rays.

Tampa Bay had won Tuesday’s game 9-6 in 16 innings to capture its eighth victory in 10 contests.

But the Rays had no answer on Independence Day for Miami starter Jose Urena, who scattered three hits and two walks over five innings with six strikeouts but did not figure in the decision. Relievers Drew Rucinski (two innings, one hit, two strikeouts), Elieser Hernandez (one inning, no hits, one walk), and Brad Ziegler completed the combined shutout.

Rucinski (4-1) earned the win while Ziegler issued a walk in the ninth but still earned his 10th save while recording one strikeout.

The Marlins got all the runs they would need in the sixth as Riddle’s one-out triple to center field scored Starlin Castro, who had singled, from first base. Riddle then sprinted home to beat the throw from Tampa Bay shortstop Willy Adames on a fielder’s choice grounder by JB Shuck to double Miami’s lead to 2-0.

Ryan Weber (0-1), the second of three Tampa Bay pitchers, took the loss, surrendering both of Miami’s runs in the sixth. He allowed four hits in five innings of work, striking out one, walking one and hitting one batter.

Matt Andriese started the game for Tampa Bay and pitched the first two innings, allowing one hit and two walks and striking out three.

Riddle’s one-out solo homer in the eighth off Hunter Wood provided the Marlins a key insurance run.

Miami had just six hits in the game, with three by Riddle and two by Castro. The Rays managed just four hits, two of them by Joey Wendle.

—Field Level Media