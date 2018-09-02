Hernandez's blast leads Jays to 6-1 win over Marlins

Rookie Sean Reid-Foley earned his first major league win as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the host Miami Marlins 6-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Teoscar Hernandez led Toronto’s offense with a three-run homer. His 409-foot blast - which had an exit velocity of 106 mph - was his 19th homer of the season.

Jays catcher Luke Maile also had a big game, going 3-for-3 with three doubles. He has 13 doubles on the season.

Reid-Foley (1-2) entered the game with an 8.68 ERA but looked terrific against Miami, holding the Marlins to four hits, one walk and one run in seven innings. He struck out a career-high 10, including all three batters he faced in the first inning.

Miami’s Jeff Brigham, making his major-league debut, took the loss, allowing four hits, four walks and three runs in three innings, striking out two.

Toronto scored its first three runs on sacrifice flies - Kendrys Morales picked up the RBI in the first inning and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Aledmys Diaz did the same in the third.

The Jays could’ve done more damage, but Devon Travis ended the second inning with a bases-loaded fly out, and Hernandez was thrown out at the plate to finish the third.

On the latter play, Hernandez was on first after a two-out walk when Maile pulled a double to the left-field corner. Hernandez was waved home, bur left fielder Rafael Ortega got the ball to shortstop JT Riddle, who made the relay throw to catcher Chad Wallach.

The Jays broke the game open in the fifth against reliever Brett Graves. Randal Grichuk was hit by a pitch, and Gurriel singled. With two outs and a 1-2 count, Hernandez pounced on a hanging curveball to give Toronto a 6-0 lead.

Miami loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the fifth but settled for just one run, which came on Riddle’s walk. Reid-Foley struck out Magneuris Sierra and Brian Anderson and got Derek Dietrich on a line out to get out of the jam.

The Marlins put runners on second and third in the ninth, but reliever Thomas Pannone struck out Wallach to end the game.

