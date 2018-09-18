Marlins rally past Nationals, 8-5

Lewis Brinson hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning, leading the host Miami Marlins past the Washington Nationals 8-5 on Monday night.

Starlin Castro belted a two-run double and a solo homer for the Marlins, who battled back from a 4-0 deficit.

The Nationals (76-75), who have won seven out of their past 10 games in a longshot effort to make the playoffs, were led by Victor Robles and Anthony Rendon. Robles, a rookie center fielder, went 2-for-4 with his first major league homer. Rendon went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and his 21st homer of the year.

Neither starting pitcher earned a decision.

Washington’s Erick Fedde allowed two hits, four walks and two runs in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out six.

Miami’s Trevor Richards allowed five hits, one walk and four runs in five innings. He also struck out six.

Washington’s Koda Glover (1-3) took the loss, yielding two runs in one inning.

Miami reliever Jarlin Garcia (3-2) recorded one out and was credited with the victory. Adam Conley earned his third save as the last-place Marlins (59-91) started their final homestand of the season on a winning note.

Washington opened the scoring in the second inning. Rendon singled, advanced to third on a Ryan Zimmerman double and scored on an error by Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson.

The Nationals took a 4-0 lead in the third as Robles hit his solo homer and Rendon added a two-run shot. Robles’ homer was a 427-foot blast with a 105 mph exit velocity.

Fedde, who entered the fifth inning having pitched 9 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings over his past two starts, got in trouble by walking Austin Dean and Magneuris Sierrra to lead off the frame. One out later, Castro drove in both runners with a first-pitch double to left.

Miami took a 5-4 lead in the sixth as Sierra slapped a two-run single to right and another run scored on a balk by reliever Wander Suero.

Washington tied the score 5-5 in the seventh on Trea Turner’s RBI groundout. However, the Marlins came back in the bottom of the inning with Brinson’s RBI single and a Miguel Rojas sacrifice fly.

Castro’s 12th homer of the season, a solo blast in the eighth, completed the scoring.

—Field Level Media