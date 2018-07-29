Realmuto's 10th-inning hit leads Marlins past Nats, 2-1

EditorsNote: Adds 10th inning to lede

J.T. Realmuto hit a walk-off single down the right field line in the 10th inning as the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 2-1 on Saturday night at Marlins Park.

Miami started the winning rally against reliever Kelvin Herrera (2-2) with a perfect bunt hit by Magneuris Sierra, who dragged the ball down the first base side. Miguel Rojas reached on catcher interference against Spencer Kieboom.

After a bloop hit by Brian Anderson loaded the bases with no outs, Washington put right fielder Bryce Harper at first base, employing a five-man infield.

Realmuto foiled the strategy with his hit.

Marlins rookie Trevor Richards pitched six scoreless innings but was denied a win when closer Kyle Barraclough blew his fifth save this year, including three this month.

Barraclough, who entered the game in the ninth in an attempt to protect a 1-0 lead, allowed an RBI single by Daniel Murphy.

Washington had its three-game win streak snapped. After averaging nine runs per game during that surge, the Nationals struggled to score and produced just five hits.

Nationals shortstop Trea Turner was the exception, as he went 2-for-5.

Richards allowed three hits — all singles — and two walks, striking out eight and lowering his ERA to 4.06. His best inning was the fifth, when he struck out all three batters he faced on changeups.

Richards has allowed just one run in his past three starts, covering 18 2/3 innings.

Washington’s starter, left-hander Gio Gonzalez, also earned a no-decision. The Miami Dade County native, who entered the game with a 10-3 record and a 1.93 ERA in 17 career starts against the Marlins, did very little wrong on Saturday.

He allowed just three hits — all singles — and one run in seven innings.

However, Gonzalez walked four, including three in the fourth inning as Miami loaded the bases with no outs. The Marlins settled for one run on Yadiel Rivera’s sacrifice fly as Realmuto, who was on third, beat a strong throw home by Harper.

Adam Conley and Brad Ziegler paired to pitch a scoreless seventh for Miami. Drew Steckenrider followed with a perfect eighth.

But Washington scored once in the ninth to tie the score 1-1. Harper started the rally when he was hit on his left foot by a Barraclough slider. Harper advanced to second on a Ryan Zimmerman single and to third on a Juan Soto groundout. Murphy’s single to right tied the score.

