July 29, 2018 / 8:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Urena's arm, bat gives Marlins series split with Nats

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jose Urena snapped an eight-game home losing streak and added an RBI single as the host Miami Marlins defeated the Washington Nationals 5-0 on at Marlins Park on Sunday afternoon.

Miami held Washington to just two hits as Urena and three relievers were brilliant all afternoon.

A day after blowing a save chance Saturday, the Marlins bullpen did not let up in the series finale. Adam Conley and Brad Ziegler each pitched a perfect inning, and, in the ninth, Drew Steckenrider pitched around a walk and a single to secure the victory.

Martin Prado smacked a pair of RBI hits to help the Marlins split the four-game series against Washington.

Urena (3-10) won his first game at Marlins Park since beating the New York Mets on Sept. 20, 2017. He held the Nationals scoreless for six innings, giving up one hit — a single — and four walks, striking out five.

Jeremy Hellickson (4-2) took the loss, surrendering five runs (three earned) on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings, though he did not walk a batter and struck out four.

Miami opened the scoring in the second when Miguel Rojas looped a two-out single to center, advanced to third on Magneuris Sierra’s opposite-field, hit-and-run single to left, and scored when Urena got jammed but had enough strength to loft a broken-bat hit up the middle.

It was Urena’s third career RBI and his first this year.

The Marlins took a 2-0 lead in the third as Brian Anderson was hit by a pitch and scored on Prado’s two-out double to left-center. Washington center fielder Bryce Harper, who was shaded to right, made a long run to the opposite alley but missed the ball by inches as it landed on the warning track.

Miami extended its lead to 5-0 with a three-run fifth. After hits by Anderson and J.T. Realmuto, Prado’s two-out RBI single chased Hellickson.

Reliever Matt Grace got JT Riddle to hit a grounder, but second baseman Daniel Murphy was charged with a fielding error off his backhand, allowing Realmuto to score. Rojas’ RBI double capped the inning.

—Field Level Media

