Nationals hold on for win over Marlins

Matt Adams backed the strong pitching of Patrick Corbin with a three-run, tiebreaking home run in the sixth inning Wednesday night, propelling the visiting Washington Nationals to a 7-5 victory over the Miami Marlins.

Corbin (7-5) allowed just three hits in seven innings, leaving with a 4-1 lead, in pitching the Nationals to the seventh win in their past nine games and second straight in the three-game series.

Right-hander Zac Gallen (0-1) pitched well in his second major league start but was charged with his first big-league loss nonetheless.

Gallen had a hand in the Marlins taking a 1-0 lead in the third inning when he recorded his first major league hit, a two-out single off Corbin.

After Miguel Rojas walked, Harold Ramirez put the home team on top with an RBI single.

The hits by Gallen and Ramirez were two of the three Corbin surrendered in his seven innings. He walked one and struck out nine.

The left-hander had thrown a four-hit shutout against the Marlins in May.

Still down 1-0, the Nationals finally got to Gallen in the sixth when Trea Turner, Adam Eaton and Anthony Rendon singled consecutively to tie the score.

The 23-year-old was pulled at that point, after which left-handed reliever Wei-Yin Chen struck out Juan Soto for the inning’s first out.

But the left-handed-hitting Adams then connected for just his second home run off a lefty this season, a three-run shot that gave Washington the lead for good at 4-1.

Just 15 of Adams’ 107 career home runs have come against left-handed pitchers.

Gallen was charged with three runs on four hits and two walks in five-plus innings. He struck out eight.

Gallen also went five innings in his major league debut last week in a 7-6 win at St. Louis. He did not get a decision despite holding the Cardinals to one run.

Wander Suero took over for Corbin in the eighth and struck out two of the three batters he faced in a scoreless inning.

The Nationals then busted the game open, with a lot of help from the Marlins, in a three-run ninth inning that didn’t include a hit. Four walks and a hit batter produced the baserunners, with runs scoring on a Tayron Guerrero wild pitch, a Rendon sacrifice fly and a Bryan Holaday passed ball.

As it turns out, the Nationals needed the extra runs as the Marlins erupted for four of their own after two were out in the last of the ninth. Holaday hit an RBI single, and Curtis Granderson followed with a bases-loaded triple off Sean Doolittle, getting Miami within 7-5 and bringing the potential game-tying run to the plate.

However, Doolittle closed out his 17th save by striking out JT Riddle.

Turner and Eaton had two hits apiece for the Nationals, who won the series opener 6-1 on Tuesday night.

Washington out-hit Miami 7-6.

—Field Level Media