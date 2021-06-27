Rookie Zach Thompson whiffs 11 as Marlins stop Nationals

EditorsNote: Sixth graph stat fix

Rookie Zach Thompson struck out 11 batters -- the most by any Miami Marlins pitcher since 2019 -- leading his team to a 3-2 win over the visiting Washington Nationals on Saturday afternoon.

Nationals leadoff batter Kyle Schwarber, perhaps the hottest hitter in the majors entering the game, went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and had his six-game hit streak snapped. Schwarber has 22 homers this season, including 13 in his past 15 games and nine in his past seven contests.

Instead of Schwarber, this game’s hitting star was Miami’s Jon Berti, who went 2-for-3 with the go-ahead homer and a double.

Thompson (2-2), who was making just his fourth career start, averaged 4.7 strikeouts in his previous outings. His previous high in strikeouts was seven. Drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 2014, Thompson, 27, waited seven years to make his MLB debut, doing that earlier this month.

On Saturday, Thompson lasted six innings, allowing four hits, two walks and two runs for his first quality start.

Patrick Corbin (5-6) took the loss, allowing three runs and five hits. He struck out six.

Washington opened the scoring in the first as Trea Turner drew a one-out walk and scored on Juan Soto’s scorched line drive to left that was ruled a double but was overrun by Marlins rookie left fielder Jesus Sanchez. Soto’s hit had a 107-mph exit velocity.

Miami quickly tied the score in the bottom of the first as leadoff batter Jazz Chisholm Jr. pulled a triple to right and scored on Starling Marte’s groundout. The Marlins then added on for a 2-1 lead as Jesus Aguilar doubled, and Miguel Rojas went the other way for an RBI single.

Washington tied the score in the fourth when Yan Gomes was hit by a pitch and scored from first on Starlin Castro’s double to the left-center gap. That ball bounced and then deflected off the glove of Marte in center, but no error was charged.

Miami took a 3-2 lead in the fifth on Berti’s opposite-field homer to right. Corbin had retired 10 consecutive batters before Berti went deep.

Marlins reliever Anthony Bender escaped a jam in the seventh. Josh Harrison led off with a double, then moved to third on Ryan Zimmerman’s lineout to right field. Bender got Schwarber on a groundout with the infield in and Turner on a foul pop.

Dylan Floro then pitched a scoreless eighth, and Yimi Garcia did likewise in the ninth to earn his 12th save in 15 chances this year. Garcia struck out Schwarber with a runner on first, and induced Turner’s popout to end the game.

--Field Level Media