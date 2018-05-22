Anderson, Brewers shut down slumping D-backs

EditorsNote: Tweaks throughout

Travis Shaw, Domingo Santana and Lorenzo Cain homered and Brewers right-hander Chase Anderson won in his return from the disabled list when Milwaukee extended the Arizona Diamondbacks’ slide with a 4-2 victory at Miller Park on Monday.

Shaw’s two-run homer in the first inning gave the Brewers a lead they never lost, and Anderson (4-3) gave up three hits in six innings in his first start since May 6 after missing time with an illness.

Jake Lamb homered and walked twice for the Diamondbacks, who have lost five in a row and 11 of 12. Arizona has scored 24 runs in the last 11 games — one run in five games and two in four others.

Anderson, who struck out three and walked three, is 3-1 with a 2.10 ERA in five career starts against his former team.

Brewers setup man Jeremy Jeffress made his 21st consecutive scoreless appearance in the eighth inning, and Corey Knebel pitched the ninth for his second save.

Zack Greinke (3-3) pitched six innings, giving up five hits and four runs, with nine strikeouts and no walks. He is 16-4 in Miller Park after spending 2011-12 with the Brewers.

David Peralta singled to open the game and came around on a walk, a hit batsman and another walk, the last to Ketel Marte to force in a run for a 1-0 lead. Anderson left the bases loaded on a strikeout and flyout, the only two Arizona at-bats with runners in scoring position.

Shaw hit his 11th homer of the season with two outs in the first inning, after Cain led off with a fly ball that fell in for a hit when right fielder Chris Owings lost his ball in the ceiling of the dome.

Santana hit a 3-0 pitch for his third homer with two outs in the fourth inning, giving the Brewers a 3-1 lead. Shaw and Santana homered the last time the teams met, in the Brewers’ 8-2 victory May 16 in Arizona.

Lamb hit his first homer of the season with one out in the sixth inning to make it 3-2. Lamb was playing his seventh game after missing about six weeks with a shoulder injury suffered on the fourth day of the season.

Cain’s sixth homer made it 4-2 in the sixth inning.

