Brewers blank D-backs for 3rd straight win

Chase Anderson and four relievers combined on a four-hitter and the host Milwaukee Brewers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0 on Saturday night.

Aug 24, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Chase Anderson (57) throws a pitch in the first inning during an MLB Players' Weekend game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers won their third straight game and beat Arizona for the fifth time in six meetings this season. Milwaukee (67-62) also moved to within two games of the Chicago Cubs for the National League’s second wild-card spot and tied the New York Mets, who lost to Atlanta.

Anderson (6-3) allowed three hits in five innings to win for the first time since July 17. He struck out five, walked two and threw 87 pitches.

Anderson produced his fourth scoreless start of the season and followed up a strong outing by Jordan Lyles, who tossed six hitless innings in Friday’s 6-1 win.

Eric Thames and rookie Trent Grisham hit back-to-back homers to lead off the fourth. Thames hit a first-pitch breaking ball into Arizona’s bullpen beyond the right-center field fence and Grisham clobbered a 1-0 fastball into the second deck in right field.

The Brewers loaded the bases in the seventh on a walk to Mike Moustakas after Christian Yelich was hit by a pitch and Lorenzo Cain led off with a walk. Milwaukee then extended the lead to 4-0 on a two-run single to center field by rookie Keston Hiura.

Milwaukee’s leadoff man Cain reached five times. He walked three times, reached on an error and singled.

Junior Guerra worked around a two-out walk to Adam Jones in a scoreless sixth. Aided by shortstop Orlando Arcia’s barehanded throw on Tim Locastro’s grounder, Matt Albers pitched a perfect seventh.

Alex Claudio recorded the first two outs of the eighth, striking out Eduardo Escobar on a 69 mph curveball with Ketel Marte on second. Jay Jackson struck out Christian Walker to end the eighth and fanned two in a scoreless ninth to finish off Milwaukee’s fifth shutout and first since May 10.

Arizona’s Zac Gallen (2-4) allowed two runs on six hits in five innings. He struck out eight, walked two and threw 104 pitches — one shy of his career high.

The Diamondbacks lost for the seventh time in 10 games and were blanked for the sixth time. Arizona (64-66) went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position and remained 5 1/2 games behind the Cubs in the wild-card race.

—Field Level Media