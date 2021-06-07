Corbin Burnes fans 13 as Brewers extend D-backs' road woes

EditorsNote: Final graph stat corrected to 13

Corbin Burnes struck out a career-high 13 batters and the host Milwaukee Brewers got solo homers from Daniel Robertson and Tyrone Taylor in a 2-0 victory Sunday against the reeling Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Brewers completed a four-game series sweep and the Diamondbacks suffered their 17th straight road loss.

Burnes (3-4) had not earned a win since April 20 but was dominant on Sunday. He allowed just four hits without a walk on a career-high 106 pitches to help the Brewers win for the ninth time in 10 games.

Arizona got a solid outing from starter Caleb Smith (2-2) and had the lead-off man on base in the eighth and ninth innings but failed to convert and struck out 16 times while losing for the 19th time in 21 games.

The Diamondbacks, whose last road win came on April 25 at Atlanta, are 5-28 since sitting 15-13 going into play on May 4.

It was a pitching duel for the most part between Burnes and Smith, who each struck out six batters and didn’t allow a baserunner over the first three innings. Burnes fanned five straight before Ketel Marte (two hits) singled to right for the game’s first hit in the fourth. Smith’s perfect run ended when Luis Urias (two hits) opened the bottom of the fourth with a single.

Milwaukee eventually broke through in the fifth when No. 8 hitter Robertson clubbed his second homer of the season, well over the left-field wall off Smith.

That was the only run allowed by Smith, who gave up two other hits and struck out a season-high eight with two walks over five innings.

The Brewers made it 2-0 on Taylor’s solo homer in the sixth off reliever Riley Smith.

Milwaukee, 12-3 since May 22, has homered 16 times while going 4-1 this month. Of the 21 runs the Brewers scored in this series, 13 came via homers.

--Field Level Media