Freddy Peralta flirts with no-hitter as Brewers beat D-backs

Freddy Peralta took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and struck out nine, as the surging Milwaukee Brewers sent the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks to a club-record 15th straight road defeat with Friday night’s 5-1 victory.

Pitching on his 25th birthday, Peralta, who retired 14 straight batters at one point, flirted with becoming the seventh pitcher to throw a no-hitter in the majors this season.

With one out in the eighth, Peralta (6-1, 2.25 ERA) walked Josh Reddick. Then on his career-high 109th pitch of the night, gave up a soft single to left field to Nick Ahmed before exiting to a standing ovation.

Reddick scored on Asdrubal Cabrera’s deep fly to right field for the Diamondbacks’ lone run, which was charged to Peralta -- who walked three while coming one shy of matching his season-high for strikeouts.

Daniel Vogelbach and Omar Narvaez each homered for the Brewers, who have won the first two of this four-game set and seven of the last eight.

It was another rough night for the Diamondbacks, who recorded just the one hit while losing their third straight and 26th over the last 31 games.

Vogelbach, who entered batting .205 with three homers, went deep for the first time since May 9, over the left field fence for a 1-0 lead in the first. The Brewers loaded the bases with nobody out in the second, but managed only one run on Jackie Bradley Jr.’s RBI fielder’s choice.

Milwaukee made it 4-0 in the third, when Narvaez doubled to right center, scoring Avisail Garcia from first base. Arizona center fielder Pavin Smith mishandled the ball, allowing Narvaez, who homered to straight-away-center in the eighth, to move to third, and then score on Josh Rojas’ wild relay throw.

That defensive fiasco caused Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo to bring his team together in the dugout, and lash out at them in view of a camera shown on the Arizona television broadcast.

Diamondbacks starter Matt Peacock (2-2, 4.68) was charged with four runs (three earned) and five hits while walking four and striking out two in 4 2/3 innings.

