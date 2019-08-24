Lyles' 6 no-hit innings lift Brewers over D-backs

EditorsNote: Changed headline, made minor fixes in text

Aug 23, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Christian Yelich (22) looks on from the dugout prior to the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks during an MLB Players' Weekend game at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Lyles pitched six no-hit innings, and Eric Thames and Keston Hiura homered to help the Milwaukee Brewers cruise to a 6-1 victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.

Lyles (8-8) struck out five and walked two before being pulled after 99 pitches. The right-hander is the third hurler in franchise history to finish a start without allowing a hit in six or more innings.

Left-hander Juan Nieves pitched Milwaukee’s lone no-hitter on April 15, 1987, against the Baltimore Orioles. Brewers right-hander Ben McDonald also worked six frames without allowing a hit on July 11, 1997, against the Orioles.

Three relievers followed Lyles and finished a combined two-hitter.

Lyles, who also had an RBI single, is 3-1 in five starts since being acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates at the trade deadline.

Arizona’s first hit came with two outs in the seventh inning when Christian Walker blooped a single to center off right-hander Devin Williams that went past the reach of Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia.

The victory pulled Milwaukee within three games of the Chicago Cubs for the National League’s second wild-card spot.

Jay Jackson struck out two in the eighth, and fellow right-hander Jeremy Jeffress pitched the ninth, allowing an unearned run on an RBI single by Ketel Marte following a walk and a passed ball.

Arcia, Ryan Braun and Yasmani Grandal had two hits apiece as the Brewers totaled 11. Mike Moustakas had two RBIs.

Arizona has lost six straight games at Miller Park.

Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly (9-13) allowed six runs and eight hits over 4 1/3 innings while losing for the seventh time in his past nine decisions. He struck out five and walked four.

Walker reached base three times, also drawing both walks that Lyles allowed.

The Brewers loaded the bases with one out during a three-run first inning. Moustakas stroked a two-run double to right-center, and Braun made it 3-0 with an infield single that caromed off Kelly.

Thames belted a two-out homer to center in the third inning, his 18th, to make it 4-0.

Hiura led off the fifth by hammering a sinker 423 feet over the fence in left center, his 15th of the year. Lyles hit his run-scoring single to right-center later in the inning to make it 6-0.

