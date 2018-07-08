Aguilar homers twice as Brewers pound Braves

First baseman Jesus Aguilar hit two home runs and right fielder Hernan Perez capped a five-run inning with a three-run homer to lift the Milwaukee Brewers to a 10-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at Miller Park.

In the decisive third-inning rally, the Brewers got an RBI single from Christian Yelich and a sacrifice fly from Travis Shaw before Perez blasted his sixth homer to center field.

Both of Aguilar’s homers, his 21st and 22nd of the season, came late and provided insurance. He hit a solo homer in the seventh inning and a three-run shot in the eighth.

Milwaukee starter Junior Guerra (6-5) allowed only one run in six innings and won his third straight start, the first of his career against the Braves. He gave up seven hits, walked three, struck out four and lowered his ERA to 2.79.

The Brewers won three of four games in the series between two division leaders in the National League. At 54-36, the Brewers have their best record through 90 games in franchise history, surpassing the previous mark by the 1978 and 1982 teams, according to ESPN. The 1982 Brewers team reached the World Series before losing to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Atlanta starter Sean Newcomb (8-4) had his second straight poor start. He lasted just 3 2/3 innings and gave up five runs on five hits and four walks. The left-hander has allowed a combined 10 runs in 6 1/3 innings over his last two starts and hasn’t won since June 16.

The Braves got a run in the fifth inning to cut the lead to 5-1. Dansby Swanson doubled, advanced to third on a ground out, and scored when shortstop Tyler Saladino booted Ender Inciarte’s ground ball.

After Milwaukee relievers Dan Jennings and Taylor Williams each worked a scoreless inning of relief, the Braves scored twice against Jacob Barnes in the ninth. Tyler Flowers singled in a run and Freddie Freeman, who was 3-for-4, added an RBI double.

Milwaukee’s Eric Thames hit his 13th homer, a solo shot, in the eighth.

The Brewers activated center fielder Lorenzo Cain, who had been out since June 24 with a left groin strain. He was 1-for-4 and scored two runs in his return.

—Field Level Media