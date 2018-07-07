Braves beat Brewers 5-1 for 50th win

Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman had three hits to support veteran starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez in the Braves’ 5-1 win over the host Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday at Miller Park.

Freeman went 3-for-4, scored twice and drove in a run with an eighth-inning triple. Freeman, who upped his average to .310, then scored in the eighth when Nick Markakis followed with a triple.

The Braves tacked on a third run in the eighth on Ryan Flaherty’s pinch-hit single with the bases loaded.

Sanchez (4-2) pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed one run on two hits and one walk. He struck out a season-high eight batters and lowered his ERA to 2.72. It was his first win since June 14 against the San Diego Padres.

Dan Winkler got the last out in the seventh inning. Arodys Vizcaino pitched a scoreless eighth, and A.J. Minter allowed a hit but struck out three in a shutout ninth.

The win ended the Braves’ season-worst, four-game losing streak and halted Milwaukee’s five-game winning streak. Atlanta posted its 50th victory, only the 18th time in franchise history the team has reached that milestone before the All-Star Game.

Atlanta scored two runs in the first inning off Milwaukee’s Aaron Wilkerson (0-1). Johan Camargo singled to left field with the bases loaded, scoring Ozzie Albies and Freeman.

Those were the only runs allowed by Wilkerson, who was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday to make the start. The right-hander got out of trouble in the third when he retired three straight after allowing a pair of leadoff singles. He pitched five innings, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out five.

The Brewers got their only run in the seventh inning on Brad Miller’s line drive that was deflected by Sanchez, allowing Hernan Perez to score.

Milwaukee’s streak of hitting a home run in 12 consecutive games ended. The Brewers had homered 20 times over that span.

Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta’s top rookie prospect, sat out the game because of left groin tightness. The injury occurred on Friday, but manager Brian Snitker indicated the outfielder might be available on Sunday.

Milwaukee could get outfielder Lorenzo Cain back on Sunday. He has missed two weeks with a left groin strain. His return could be timely, as the Brewers scratched Ryan Braun from the lineup on Saturday due to tightness in his right side. Braun struck out as a ninth-inning pinch hitter.

