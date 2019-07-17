Yelich slam punctuates Brewers' blowout over Braves

Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff allowed only one run over 6 2/3 innings and the Brewers supported him with three home runs, including a grand slam from Christian Yelich, in a 13-1 win over the visiting Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

Jul 16, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) and pitcher Jeremy Jeffress (32) walk their dogs during Bark At The Park event prior to the game against the Atlanta Braves at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

It is the third straight game in which Woodruff (11-3) has allowed only one run, a stretch of 20 1/3 innings. In 6 2/3 innings against Atlanta, Woodruff gave up five hits, two walks and struck out seven.

The Milwaukee offense produced 13 hits and was sparked by solo home runs from Keston Hiura and Lorenzo Cain. A towering bases-loaded shot from Yelich in the seventh inning, his 33rd, completed a six-run outburst that put the game away. Mike Moustakas had two hits, including the 1,000th of his career.

Atlanta starter Bryse Wilson (1-1) was able to go only four innings and left after walking the first two batters in the fifth. He allowed four runs on six hits and three walks. Wilson struck out one.

Hiura put the Brewers ahead with a solo homer, his ninth, in the second. Hiura went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored, and is 6-for-7 in the series.

The Brewers added two runs in the third. Yasmani Grandal drove a run home with a sharp single to right and Moustakas doubled to right field to bring home the second run.

Atlanta cut the lead to 3-1 in the fifth inning when Tyler Flowers hit his eighth homer, a long solo shot to left-center field.

But the Brewers got the run back when Yelich scored on Jerry Blevins’ wild pitch in the bottom of the fifth and extended the lead to 5-1 when Cain hit a solo homer, his sixth, in the sixth inning.

Milwaukee put the game away with six runs in the seventh against rookie Huascar Ynoa. Hiura and Ben Gamel both had RBI singles, prior to the grand slam by Yelich.

The Brewers added two runs in the eighth against Touki Toussaint on a RBI single by Gamel and bases-loaded walk to Cain.

Atlanta center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. had a single and extended his career-long on-base streak to 22 consecutive games.

—Field Level Media