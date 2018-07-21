Brewers' Braun returns from disabled list

The Milwaukee Brewers activated Ryan Braun from the 10-day disabled list on Saturday, the team announced.

Jun 24, 2018; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun (8) makes a diving catch of ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Greg Garcia (not pictured) in the third inning at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Braun is expected to play first base and bat cleanup when the Brewers host the Dodgers on Saturday night at Miller Park. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list on July 8 with a back strain.

The 34-year-old Braun has been plagued by back issues in recent years and had surgery on a bulging disc in October 2015.

A career .299 hitter with 312 major league home runs, Braun has struggled this season. He is batting a career-low .235 and has 10 home runs and 35 RBIs over 71 games.

To make room for Braun, the Brewers optioned catcher Jacob Nottingham to Triple-A Colorado Springs. Nottingham hit .200 (4-for-20) in seven games in the big leagues.

—Field Level Media