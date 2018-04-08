Quintana, three Cubs relievers combine to shut out Brewers

Chicago second baseman Ben Zobrist hit his first homer of the season and left-hander Jose Quintana pitched six scoreless innings as the Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 at Miller Park on Sunday.

Zobrist’s fourth-inning homer broke a scoreless tie and the Cubs (5-4) posted their second shutout of the series while taking three of four games against a top NL Central contender.

Quintana (1-1) gave up three hits, walked two and struck out six in his fifth quality start in five career starts against Milwaukee (5-5). He has given up three earned runs in 36 innings against the Brewers.

Willson Contreras and Zobrist each had two hits for the Cubs, who will start Tyler Chatwood in their home opener Monday against Pittsburgh.

Lorenzo Cain had two of the Brewers’ three hits. Milwaukee was 2-5 on its first home stand of the season, losing series to division rivals the Cubs and St. Louis. The Brewers had at least one error in nine of their first 10 games.

Brandon Morrow pitched the ninth inning for his second save of the season, his second in as many days.

Brewers starter Chase Anderson (0-1) gave up two runs and four hits in six innings. He struck out two and walked two.

Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward walked with one out in the fifth inning, was sacrificed to second and scored on Albert Almora Jr.’s double for a 2-0 lead.

Victor Caratini and Heyward each singled with one out in the seventh inning before Tommy La Stella reached on an error by first baseman Jesus Aguilar, enabling Caratini to score for a 3-0 lead. Caratini started in place of first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who missed his third straight game because of lower back tightness.

Quintana pitched out of trouble in a 2-0 game in the sixth inning, when Cain singled and Danny Santana walked with one out. Ryan Braun lined out to right field, sending Cain to third, before Aguilar struck out swinging.

The Brewers placed Christian Yelich on the disabled list Sunday with a right oblique injury suffered Wednesday. He is hitting .385 with a homer and five RBIs.

