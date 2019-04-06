Brewers bash five homers, outslug Cubs

Ryan Braun finished with four RBIs and was one of five Milwaukee batters to homer, and the Brewers held on for a 13-10 win over the visiting Chicago Cubs on Friday night.

Apr 5, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun (8) celebrates his home run with third base coach Ed Sedar as he rounds the bases against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Hernan Perez, Yasmani Grandal, Orlando Arcia and Eric Thames also belted homers for the Brewers, who scored the first eight runs. Milwaukee increased its winning streak to six games.

Daniel Descalso, Willson Contreras and Jason Heyward homered for Chicago, which has dropped six in a row since winning its season opener. The Cubs have given up 55 runs during their skid — an average of 9.2 runs per game.

Chase Anderson (1-0) earned the victory in relief after holding the Cubs to one run in three innings. He replaced starter Brandon Woodruff, who gave up four runs in four innings.

Chicago starter Jose Quintana (0-1) was battered for eight runs on eight hits in three innings. He walked three and struck out three.

The Brewers jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Lorenzo Cain singled to center field, stole second base and scored on a double by Christian Yelich. Moments later, Yelich scored on a single by Braun.

A four-run second inning increased Milwaukee’s lead to 6-0. Yelich notched his second RBI of the game on a groundout. Braun followed with a three-run blast estimated at 408 feet to left-center field.

The shellacking continued in the third as the Brewers made it 8-0. Perez and Grandal ripped back-to-back shots with one out in the inning. It was the first homer of the season for both players.

The Cubs clawed back with four runs in the fourth to slice the deficit in half. Descalso hit a three-run homer — his first since signing with Chicago — and Bryant doubled to deep left-center field to drive in Heyward.

Chicago pulled within 8-5 on a solo homer by Contreras in the fifth.

Milwaukee made it 10-5 in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run homer by Arcia.

Thames added a three-run shot in the seventh to increase the Brewers’ lead to 13-5.

Heyward hit a two-run homer in the eighth to pull the Cubs within 13-7.

In the ninth, Albert Almora Jr., Kyle Schwarber and Victor Caratini drove in one run apiece to cap the scoring. Descalso grounded out to second against Milwaukee’s Alex Claudio to end the game.

—Field Level Media