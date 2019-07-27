Brewers rally late to top NL Central foe Cubs

EditorsNote: delete “that” in 6th graf, adds hyphen in “wild-card” in 6th graf

Jul 26, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks (28) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Gamel’s two-out single in the eighth inning scored two runs and lifted the Milwaukee Brewers to a 3-2 win over the Chicago Cubs on Friday night.

Trailing 2-1, the Brewers loaded the bases with one out in the eighth inning on a walk and two hit batters. Jesus Aguilar popped out, but Gamel lined a 1-0 pitch from Pedro Strop to right, scoring Keston Hiura and Eric Thames.

Adrian Houser (4-4) pitched 1 2/3 innings and Josh Hader worked the ninth for his 23rd save in 25 tries.

Brandon Kintzler (2-1) took the loss in a game that saw each team muster only four hits.

David Bote hit a two-run homer for Chicago.

Beginning with Friday night’s series opener, the teams will play six of their next nine games against each other as they compete for the NL Central title or perhaps a wild-card spot.

Brewers starter Gio Gonzalez, making his second start since a stint on the disabled list with left shoulder inflammation, winced after striking out Javier Baez to open the seventh.

Manager Craig Counsell and the Milwaukee trainer came out, and Gonzalez departed with what the Brewers said was shoulder tightness.

He allowed two runs on three hits. He walked one and struck out a season-high nine batters.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks allowed two hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings.

The Cubs were hitless until Albert Almora Jr. opened the sixth with an infield single. Bote followed by capping an eight-pitch at-bat with a shot to left-center for his 10th home run of the season.

Milwaukee pulled within 2-1 in the seventh when Gamel walked, advanced to second on a groundout and scored on a single by Christian Yelich.

Earlier in the day, the Cubs made a move to bolster their bullpen, acquiring left-hander Derek Holland and cash from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for cash considerations. The 32-year-old Holland (2-4, 5.90) was designated for assignment by the Giants on Sunday.

—Field Level Media