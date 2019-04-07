Cubs break out to end 6-game skid, beat Brewers 14-8

Jason Heyward went 3-for-3 with two homers and three RBIs, and the Chicago Cubs pulled away for a 14-8 win over the host Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night.

Apr 6, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward (22) steals second base behind the tag from Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia (3) during the sixth inning at Miller Park.

Victor Caratini and Javier Baez also homered for the Cubs, who set a season high for runs. Chicago snapped a six-game losing streak and recorded its first win since the season opener March 28.

Lorenzo Cain, Ryan Braun and Eric Thames homered to lead the Brewers. Milwaukee had won its previous six in a row.

Veteran left-hander Cole Hamels (1-0) notched a quality start by limiting the Brewers to two runs on six hits in six innings. He walked none and struck out five on his way to career win No. 157, which ranks seventh among active pitchers.

Right-hander Corbin Burnes (0-1) was tagged with his first career loss. He gave up seven runs on six hits, including a trio of home runs, in five innings. He has surrendered six homers in 10 innings on the season.

Milwaukee opened the scoring on a solo shot by Cain to lead off the first. He hammered a 2-1 fastball over the right-field wall.

The Cubs bounced back quickly to go on top 2-1 in the second. Heyward belted a two-run homer on the second pitch he saw.

Cain hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second to even the score at 2.

Caratini clubbed a go-ahead, two-run homer in the fifth to give the Cubs a 4-2 advantage. It was his first home run of the season and the fourth of his career, which has included 111 games over parts of three seasons with Chicago.

Baez led off the sixth with his fourth home run in eight games. Two batters later, Albert Almora Jr. ripped a run-scoring single to center field to bring home Kyle Schwarber. Hamels added a sacrifice fly later in the inning to make it 7-2.

Braun clubbed a three-run blast in the seventh to pull the Brewers within 7-5. He homered off left-handed reliever Kyle Ryan, who was making his big-league debut.

Chicago blew the game open with a seven-run eighth. Heyward started the outburst with his second homer of the night and his third of the season. Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run double, David Bote hit a three-run double and Caratini had an RBI single.

Thames hit a three-run homer, his second of the season, in the bottom of the eighth to finish the scoring.

