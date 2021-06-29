Late 10-run rally propels Brewers past Cubs

EditorsNote: 2nd graf, reworded 2nd sentence; 6th graf, add pinch hitter reference

Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a go-ahead double as part of a 10-run eighth inning outburst as the host Milwaukee Brewers topped the Chicago Cubs 14-4 on Monday night to earn their sixth straight victory.

Avisail Garcia, Willy Adames and Keston Hiura homered for Milwaukee. The Brewers, who improved to 7-3 against Chicago this season, out-hit the Cubs 15-5.

The Cubs have lost four straight and 10 of 14. Ian Happ drilled a two-run home run two batters into the game, but Chicago couldn’t hold the lead.

Hiura had four RBIs and two hits, including a three-run shot in the eighth that helped the Brewers break open what had been a 4-all tie.

Garcia finished with three hits and three RBIs, while Adames had two hits and three RBIs. Jace Peterson (three), Luis Urias (two) and Bradley (two) also enjoyed multi-hit games.

Happ had two hits to pace Chicago. Pinch hitter Patrick Wisdom belted a two-run homer to tie the game in the seventh.

Devin Williams (5-1) earned the victory, working around one hit and two walks while striking out one to pitch a scoreless eighth.

Ryan Tepera (0-2) absorbed the loss after allowing four runs on two hits in two-thirds of an inning with two walks and one strikeout. Trevor Megill yielded the home runs to Adames and Hiura later in the eighth.

Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta scattered two runs on two hits in six innings with four walks and eight strikeouts.

Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks entered the night on an eight-start winning streak, pitching to a 2.25 ERA over that span. His chances for extending the surge encountered a familiar blip, however, as he allowed Garcia’s two-run single in the opening inning.

Hendricks has a 10.69 ERA in the first inning of his 16 starts this season. Overall Monday, he gave up four runs on seven hits in six innings with two walks and four strikeouts.

Chicago first baseman Anthony Rizzo (lower back tightness) was out of the lineup and is day-to-day. Milwaukee second baseman Kolten Wong (left calf tightness) missed his second consecutive game.

--Field Level Media