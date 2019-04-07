Yelich hits 100th career HR as Brewers top Cubs

Christian Yelich went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, and the Milwaukee Brewers held on for a 4-2 win over the visiting Chicago Cubs on Sunday afternoon.

Apr 7, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich (22) rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Shaw also drove in a run for Milwaukee, which earned a 2-1 series victory over its divisional rivals. The Brewers have won eight of 10 games to start the season.

Willson Contreras hit a two-run home run in a losing effort for the Cubs. Ben Zobrist added three singles for Chicago, which dropped its third series in a row.

Brewers right-hander Zach Davies (1-0) picked up the victory after limiting the Cubs to two runs (both unearned) on five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out one before he was replaced by left-handed reliever Alex Claudio.

Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks (0-2) gave up four runs on eight hits in four innings. He walked one and fanned four as his ERA ballooned from 4.15 to 6.48.

Braves right-hander Josh Hader pitched 2 2/3 innings to record his fifth save.

Milwaukee opened the scoring in the first on a two-run home run by Yelich. He ripped a first-pitch fastball an estimated 408 feet to right-center field for his fifth home run of the season and the 100th of his career. The blast came in his 800th career game.

In the third, the Brewers added another run to go ahead 3-0. Lorenzo Cain and Yelich opened the inning with back-to-back singles, and Shaw drove Cain home in the next at-bat with a single to right field.

Yelich delivered yet again in the fourth as he hit a sacrifice fly to center field to make it 4-0. He drove in Ben Gamel, who led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a walk to Orlando Arcia and moved to third on a bunt single by Davies.

Chicago cut the deficit to 4-2 in the sixth when Contreras belted a two-out, two-run home run to right field. It was Contreras’ third homer this season and his second of the series.

—Field Level Media