Reds explode, end 8-game skid in beating Brewers

Luis Castillo pitched 6 2/3 innings and added a run-scoring single as the visiting Cincinnati Reds broke an eight-game losing streak with a 10-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night at Miller Park.

Castillo (1-2) allowed four runs and five hits and three walks while striking out eight.

Leadoff hitter Billy Hamilton, who began the game hitting .170, singled twice and drove in three runs for the Reds, who won for only the third time in 16 games this season.

Adam Duvall had three hits, including two doubles, while Joey Votto and rookie outfielder Phillip Ervin had two hits apiece for the Reds. Everyone in the starting lineup had at least one hit in the Reds’ 14-hit attack. Votto’s RBI double to cap Cincinnati’s six-run sixth inning was his first extra-base hit of the season.

Brewers starter Brent Suter (1-2) went five innings, giving up three runs on six hits. The left-hander struck out four and didn’t issue a walk.

In the top of the sixth inning, Duvall and Scooter Gennett, a former Brewer, greeted Milwaukee reliever Oliver Drake with back-to-back doubles to extend the Reds’ lead to 4-0. Castillo’s single down the right field line drove in another run, and Hamilton’s second hit of the game plated two more runs.

Jose Peraza doubled in two runs, and Votto launched a double to center field for the sixth run of the inning.

The Brewers chased Castillo in the bottom of the seventh inning. Jesus Aguilar and Orlando Arcia singled, and a walk to catcher Jacob Nottingham with two outs loaded the bases.

Brewers reliever Jorge Lopez, who came on in the top of the seventh inning with the Brewers down 9-0, was allowed to bat, and he ripped a double into the gap in right-center field to score two runs, ending Castillo’s evening.

The Reds brought in lefty Cody Reed from the bullpen, and he threw a wild pitch to let a third run score, and then Jonathan Villar singled to drive in the fourth run.

Reds manager Bryan Price summoned right-hander reliever Kevin Quackenbush, who gave up a single to Lorenzo Cain but struck out Domingo Santana looking to end the inning.

The Reds got one of those runs back in the top of the eighth inning when Duvall’s second double of the game drove in Hamilton, who had walked.

Milwaukee’s Ryan Braun sat out the start with continuing episodes of back tightness, though he did pinch-hit in the ninth inning and grounded out.

The Reds built a 3-0 lead in the second inning on a run-scoring single from catcher Tucker Barnhart and a two-run single from Hamilton.

The Brewers nearly tied the game on one swing of the bat in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Hernan Perez drew a walk and Arcia singled with one out, and with two outs, Eric Sogard pinch-hit for Suter. Sogard missed a three-run home run down the right-field line by only a few feet before grounding out to Votto at first base.

Arcia had two of Milwaukee’s seven hits.

—Field Level Media