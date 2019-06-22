Iglesias powers Reds past Brewers for sixth straight win

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Adds info on Senzel leaving game

Jose Iglesias had four hits and drove in two runs as the Cincinnati Reds stretched their season-best winning streak to six games with an 11-7 win over the host Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

Iglesias singled in two runs in a three-run first inning a night after driving in four runs in Cincinnati’s 7-1 victory to open the four-game series.

Iglesias went 4-for-5 and added two runs and a stolen base. Rookie Nick Senzel was 2-for-3 with a solo homer and stolen base before leaving the game with - according to the team — a headache in the fourth inning. He has struggled with vertigo in each of the past two seasons, missing nearly a month last year.

Yasiel Puig posted a two-run homer, three RBIs and a stolen base, and Jose Peraza tripled and added two RBIs.

Derek Dietrich was hit three times by pitches and scored four runs.

David Hernandez (2-3) won by tossing 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief after Milwaukee got to Reds starter Sonny Gray in the fifth.

Christian Yelich had a homer, double, three RBIs and a stolen base, and Mike Moustakas and Orlando Arcia homered for the Brewers, who dropped their fifth straight.

Lorenzo Cain went 2-for-4 with three stolen bases, and Eric Thames had two hits and two RBIs.

Starter Chase Anderson (3-2) allowed six runs in five innings.

Anderson loaded the bases with a walk and two hit batters, then issued a base on balls to Puig to make it 1-0 in the first.

Iglesias was jammed by Anderson but looped a single that scored two runs.

Dietrich opened the third by being hit by Anderson again, and Iglesias singled before Peraza sliced a triple for a 5-0 lead.

Thames’ RBI single scored Cain to make it 5-1 in the third.

Senzel homered for the second consecutive night when he launched an 80-mph changeup from Anderson for his eighth dinger leading off the fourth.

Yelich clubbed a two-run homer, his league-leading 29th, to center — his third straight game with a long ball — in the fifth off Gray to move his hitting streak to 18 games.

Moustakas made it 6-4 when he hit his 22nd homer two batters later.

Curt Casali (RBI walk) and Kyle Farmer (two-RBI single) gave the Reds a 9-4 lead in the seventh.

Puig hit his 15th homer in the top of the eighth for an 11-4 lead.

Arcia swatted his ninth homer, Yelich added an RBI double and Thames had an RBI walk in the bottom of the frame.

—Field Level Media