Reds bash three homers, belt Brewers

Eugenio Suarez, Jesse Winker, and Joey Votto hit two-run homers as the Cincinnati Reds raced out to a nine-run lead and posted a 14-6 victory over the host Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

Suarez and Winker homered in Cincinnati’s four-run first inning off Zach Davies (8-3). Votto connected in the sixth off Burch Smith.

In between homers, the Reds produced plenty of offense in their fifth straight win over Milwaukee. Cincinnati scored at least 14 runs for the third time this season and totaled 17 hits.

Suarez led the charge again after hitting two-run homers in the seventh and ninth innings Monday. He began things by hammering a low 3-2 fastball into a group seating area beyond the right field fence in the first. He also hit an RBI double that knocked out Davies in the fifth, and he reached base four times.

Suarez hit his 27th homer and 10th first-inning homer this season. He also homered for the 11th time in his past 19 games and went deep against Milwaukee for the eighth time this season.

Winker capped a four-run opening inning with a homer into the left field seats.

The Reds then poured it on the fifth by capitalizing after Milwaukee shortstop Tyler Saladino dropped a throw to second that could have started a double play.

Suarez made it 5-0 three pitches later, and pinch hitter Phillip Ervin roped a bases-clearing triple down the right field line off Claudio to make it 8-0. The Reds pushed the lead to 9-0 on a sacrifice fly by Scooter Gennett.

Milwaukee scored its first two runs in the fifth on Lorenzo Cain’s RBI double and Christian Yelich’s run-scoring single.

Votto made it 11-2 with his ninth homer of the season in the sixth. The Brewers moved within 11-5 thanks to Manny Pina’s three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth off Robert Stephenson.

Reds starter Tanner Roark (6-6) allowed two runs on six hits in five innings. He struck out five, walked one and threw 102 pitches. After Stephenson pitched the sixth, Sal Romano allowed a run in three innings for his first career save.

Davies entered with an 0.77 ERA (two earned runs, 23 1/3 innings) over his last four starts but tied a career worst by allowing seven runs (six earned) on nine hits in five-plus innings.

