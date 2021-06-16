Reds edge Brewers in extra innings for fifth straight win

EditorsNote: update 2: rewords lede; reorders paragraphs throughout

Jun 15, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) looks on from the dugout during warmups prior to the game against the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The visiting Cincinnati Reds scored two 10th-inning runs without the benefit of a hit and held on to edge the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.

Lucas Sims (4-1) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win, and Amir Garrett recorded the final out with the tying and winning runs on base for his third save as the Reds won for the 12th time in 15 games.

Cincinnati collected only two hits over 10 innings but improved to a 8-2 in extra innings, the highest extra-inning win total in the majors.

The Brewers lost consecutive games for the first time since May 25-26. They still have won 14 of their past 18 games.

Brewers reliever Brad Boxberger (2-2), who had not allowed a run in his past 12 appearances, had no control or command in the 10th. He hit Tyler Stephenson with a pitch and later plunked Eugenio Suarez with the bases loaded and no outs for the first run of the night.

After Jesse Winker struck out, Kyle Farmer lifted a sacrifice fly to right to score the second run.

After Heath Hembree retired the first two batters of the bottom of the 10th, Daniel Robertson blooped a two-out single to right to score a run, cutting Cincinnati’s lead to 2-1. Right fielder Nick Castellanos overran the ball for an error, allowing Robertson to advance into scoring position.

Luis Urias worked a walk off Hembree before Garrett was called into the game and struck out pinch hitter Tim Lopes for the final out.

Starters Luis Castillo of Cincinnati and Brett Anderson of Milwaukee each went seven scoreless innings.

Cincinnati’s only baserunner over the first five innings was Farmer, who punched a one-out hit to right in the third. Following a Castillo sacrifice that moved Farmer into scoring position, Jonathan India struck out swinging to end the threat.

Through four innings, Christian Yelich was Milwaukee’s only baserunner, working a walk off Castillo in the first inning and reaching in the fourth when third baseman Suarez bobbled a transfer of the ball from glove to hand.

Omar Narvaez collected the first hit off Castillo when he drove a single to right-center to open the fifth. However, Castillo induced Willy Adames to ground into a 6-4-3 double play.

Milwaukee’s first big threat came when Jackie Bradley Jr. walked to start the sixth and moved to second on Anderson’s sacrifice bunt. But Castillo fanned Urias and Daniel Vogelbach looking to end that threat.

Anderson was pulled after seven shutout innings, having allowed only the Farmer single and a walk to India in the sixth while striking out a season-high nine.

Castillo’s night was also done after seven scoreless frames. He yielded three hits while walking three and striking out seven. Brad Brach pitched a perfect eighth before Sims came on to pitch the ninth.

--Field Level Media