Streaking Reds rough up reeling Brewers

Cincinnati’s Jose Iglesias hit a homer and drove in four runs as the visiting Reds won their season-high fifth straight game, trouncing the slumping Milwaukee Brewers 7-1 on Thursday night.

Jun 20, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison waves to the crowd prior to throwing out a ceremonial first pitch prior to the game between the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Iglesias went 2-for-5 with a two-run single and two-run homer, notching his third four-RBI game this season, as the Reds built a 5-1 lead through five innings.

Nick Senzel was 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs, and Yasiel Puig recorded two hits, including a triple, and stole a base.

Jesse Winker also tripled and reached base three times, and Derek Dietrich singled, was hit by two pitches and scored twice.

Cincinnati starter Tanner Roark (5-6) yielded just one run on three hits, striking out seven and not walking a batter but hitting three Brewers with pitches in his six innings.

Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich was 2-for-4 with his league-leading 28th home run, but the Brewers mustered just five hits and lost their fourth straight.

Starter Jimmy Nelson (0-2) struggled with command in his third start, allowing five runs on seven hits, four walks and a hit batter.

The teams’ hurlers combined to hit a league-high six batters in their sixth meeting.

Wildness plagued Nelson in a three-run first inning as he walked two, plunked a batter and allowed two singles.

The second walk was a bases-loaded one to Senzel, plating a run, and Iglesias grounded a two-run single past Nelson to score Eugenio Suarez and Dietrich.

Roark cruised through three hitless innings before Yelich barreled up an 88 mph slider to the back of the second deck in right for a home run leading off the fourth, extending the reigning National League MVP’s hitting streak to 17 games.

The blast’s 114.2 mph exit velocity and 462-foot distance was the longest by a Brewers player this season, and it was also the hardest hit and longest by Yelich during the Statcast era.

Puig gapped a ball to left-center and legged it out for a triple, and Iglesias launched a Nelson curveball to left-center for his fifth homer and a 5-1 lead in the fifth.

Roark danced around first-and-second, no-out trouble in the fifth by retiring pinch-hitter Jesus Aguilar on a double play and Yelich on grounders to third base.

Senzel hit out a 94 mph high fastball from Freddy Peralta to left for his fifth homer to score Dietrich for a 7-1 lead in the seventh.

